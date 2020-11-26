Modi saddened by Maradona's death, pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning posted on twitter that he is greatly saddened by the news of untimely death football icon Diego Maradona.

He further wrote, the footballer throughout his career gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field.

Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2020

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday due to a heart attack, according to media reports.

The 60-year-old had earlier had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

On Wednesday night, minutes after the news surfaced, Rahul Gandhi took to the twitter to express his grief. He wrote, he was a magician who showed us why football is called a beautiful game.

Diego #Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called “The beautiful game.



My condolences to his family, friends and fans.



Gracias Argentina. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career.

