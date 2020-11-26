Modi saddened by Maradona's death, pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning posted on twitter that he is greatly saddened by the news of untimely death football icon Diego Maradona.
He further wrote, the footballer throughout his career gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field.
Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday due to a heart attack, according to media reports.
The 60-year-old had earlier had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.
On Wednesday night, minutes after the news surfaced, Rahul Gandhi took to the twitter to express his grief. He wrote, he was a magician who showed us why football is called a beautiful game.
Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career.