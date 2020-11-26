Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Modi saddened by Maradona's death, pays tribute
Diego Maradona with the World Cup trophy in 1986 after Argentina defeated West Germany in the final, (Photo: Getty Images)

Modi saddened by Maradona's death, pays tribute

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • PM says the footballer throughout his career gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field.
  • Rahul Gandhi tweets, Diego Maradona was a magician who showed us why football is called a beautiful game.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning posted on twitter that he is greatly saddened by the news of untimely death football icon Diego Maradona.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning posted on twitter that he is greatly saddened by the news of untimely death football icon Diego Maradona.

He further wrote, the footballer throughout his career gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field.

He further wrote, the footballer throughout his career gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday due to a heart attack, according to media reports.

The 60-year-old had earlier had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

On Wednesday night, minutes after the news surfaced, Rahul Gandhi took to the twitter to express his grief. He wrote, he was a magician who showed us why football is called a beautiful game.

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.