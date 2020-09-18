Modi says bills to give farmers freedom to sell produce anywhere, critics lying

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bills pertaining to the agriculture sector will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere in the country, increase their income, and protect them from middlemen. He also said critics were trying to confuse farmers on the issue.

“Yesterday, the historic agrarian reform bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha. These bills have freed our annadata farmers from many bonds and freed them. With these reforms, farmers will get more options in selling their produce, more opportunities will be given," Modi said.

“Our government is committed to providing fair prices to farmers through MSP (minimum support price). Government procurement will continue as before," he said, adding that the bills were necessary to protect farmers from middlemen.

The bills that have become a bone of contention between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners, along with opposition parties, are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Food processing industries ministerand senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the top post as a sign of protest against the decision of the union government to bring the three bills which are set to replace ordinances related to agriculture sector.

“I want to give a clear message to the farmers of the country today. Do not get into any kind of confusion. Farmers of the country have to be vigilant with these people. Beware of those who ruled the country for decades and who are lying to the farmers today," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated