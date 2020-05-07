Modi says covid-19 poses tough challenge; India doesn't discriminate

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said coronavirus pandemic was a tough challenge but coordinated efforts can alleviate problems. India has stood firmly with people in the country and outside during these tough times, Modi said speaking on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

"India stood firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination and helped those who are in need or who are in trouble, in the country or across the globe. During this difficult time, there are people around us who work 24 hours to help others to maintain law and order, cure the infected and maintain cleanliness by sacrificing their own comforts," he said.

Modi said India was sincerely working to fulfill its global obligations and all teachings of Buddha, who is a symbol of self-realisation, reinforce India’s commitment to humanity.

"One can see that India without any discrimination, India, in a selfless manner, is standing strongly behind people who are in danger. Without consideration of profit or loss – our focus is on doing as much as we can to extend a helping hand," the prime minister said.

During his 15-minute address, Modi touched upon teachings of Lord Buddha and spoke about two key tenets – realisation and self-realisation. He said self-realisation had guided India into working for humanity and that the progress of the country was linked to that of the world.

"Feelings of empathy and service make us strong enough to see through the toughest challenges. Those engaged in service of humanity are true followers of Buddha. May this sentiment illuminate our lives and keep it going," PM said.

