Modi says India’s approach to development partnership is human-centric

Underlining India’s development partnership credentials, Modi said the projects India had undertaken were diverse – commerce to culture, energy to engineering, health to housing, IT to infrastructure and sports to science. And, these spanned the expanse of the globe – from the Parliament building in Afghanistan, the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Niger, an emergency and trauma hospital and an oil pipeline project in Nepal, an emergency ambulance service in all the nine provinces of Sri Lanka, the availability of drinking water and sanitation in thirty-four islands of the Maldives besides popularizing cricket through the building of stadia and other facilities in Afghanistan and Guyana, the prime minister said.