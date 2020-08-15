NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India was countering the twin threats of terrorism and expansionism – a comment on the double challenge posed simultaneously by Pakistan and China.

In his speech on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, his seventh since he took office, Modi noted that even as India was battling the challenge posed by the covid-19 pandemic, on the border there were attempts to challenge India’s sovereignty.

“Those who challenged India's sovereignty, be it LoC (Line of Control border with Pakistan) or LAC (Line of Actual Control border with China), India’s brave soldiers gave them a befitting reply in their own language," he said. The reference included Indian soldiers’ response to Chinese intrusions along the LAC in Ladakh. On 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash, the first casualties in border tensions in 45 years.

“Whether it is terrorism or expansionism India is fighting both," Modi said adding that the faith of the global community in India had increased. India winning a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council with the support of 184 of 193 member states was a sign of this faith, he added.

“We have increased the faith that the world community has in us. And this happens when India itself is strong and secure. It is with this thought that work is on, on various fronts to make India strong," Modi said.

Referring to ties with India’s neighbours, Modi said India was making efforts to deepen its links with them through security, development and trust.

“India’s constant effort has been to deepen ties with our neighbours" with whom India has economic, cultural and societal bonds, he said.

South Asia, he pointed out, was home to a fourth of the world’s population.

“With cooperation (among countries in the region) we can create innumerable possibilities for the development of our people," Modi said.

“All political leaders of this region have a big and important responsibility towards ensuring the development and prosperity of the large population of this region," Modi said.

“I call on all political leaders, people and thinkers (to think about this)– the more peace there will be in this region, the more good will there is, the more it will be for the welfare of the people of this region. The good of the world is in this," Modi said.

It is unclear whether Modi’s call also included Pakistan’s leadership – with whom ties have touched a new low after India revoked the special status granted to Kashmir last year.

India's ties with Nepal too have been strained recently over Kathmandu issuing a new map that included territories that lie within India.

In his speech, Modi said India’s “neighbours" also included those with whom “we have connections of the heart."

“In the past few years India has strengthened ties with all countries in its extended neighbourhood including the countries of West Asia," Modi said. “Political and economic ties have grown by leaps and bounds, and trust has increased tremendously."

Many of these countries host millions of Indian expatriate workers and the government of these countries had extended Indian nationals help during the covid-19 crisis in response to requests from the Indian government.

“India is grateful to these countries," Modi said.

Modi also referred to countries in Southeast Asia with which he said, India had ties going back centuries. Buddhism was a major link, he said adding that besides security, ocean economy was another connect.

In his speech, Modi also referred to steps that the government had taken in recent days to boost self reliance in defence manufacturing, including a list of 101 weapons and platforms that had been barred from imports.

Referring to border security – land and coastal – Modi said connectivity was critical keeping India’s security in focus. New roads along the border were being built and connectivity between mainland India and some 1,300 islands that are part of the country was being strengthened. Last week, India had linked Andaman and Nicobar Islands -- on the eastern edge of the Indian Ocean -- to India’s mainland through an undersea cable, boosting communication links. A similar plan was underway to link Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea to India’s mainland which would be completed in 1,000 days, Modi said.

The prime minister also announced plans to train youth in 173 border and coastal districts under the National Cadet Corps programme. In the coming months, 100,000 youth – one third of whom would be girls – would be trained by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, the prime minister said.

