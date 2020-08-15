Modi says middle class households, backward regions key in development strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narenda Modi on Saturday said India was committed to improving the lives of the middle class and uplifting over 110 most backward districts of the country as his government pursues a “balanced" development model powered by the efforts of the common man.

In his Independence Day speech delivered from the Red Fort, Modi said improvement in lives of middle class households can have a multiplier effect on the economy and that they should have more opportunities and should not be weighed down by officialdom.

Modi’s assurance about keeping middle class households as a key element of development strategy comes at a time when India is facing a consumption slump while the overall economy grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

“Middle class has the ability to perform miracles," Modi said, adding that facilities like cheaper internet, cheaper smartphones, minimum air fare and infrastructure facilities all add to the power of the middle class.

“When one comes out of poverty, his first dream is to own a house. He wants to lead a life at par with the others," Modi said. Construction and real estate is a major job creating sector in the economy. Modi also referred to the financing scheme his government rolled out to help complete stalled housing projects.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that professionals such as engineers and doctors coming from middle class families are contributing to the nation and the world in a big way. “It is correct that whatever opportunity that the middle class gets, that has a multiplier effect. Middle class should get more opportunities and an open playing field," the Prime Minister said.

Modi invoked the impact the efforts of the common man can deliver in economic growth in his Independence Day speech. He also said the government was taking special efforts to improve the lives of those in the most backward districts. He said, those who are left behind, find it hard to come out of poverty and that their role is vital in making the country self-reliant.

“We need a balanced development. We have to bring forward people in the most backward districts in every parameter of development. They should get better education, better healthcare facilities, more employment opportunities and for that, we are trying to bring forward people in those 110 districts," Modi said.

The government has rolled out a programme for development of ‘aspirational districts’ so that their development indices improve to at least state and national averages.

