Modi says need to break infrastructure silos, multi-modal connectivity in works

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development of the country, and for this integration of key modes of transportation --road, rail, airplanes, waterways -- is crucial. It is important to break the era of "working in silos" in infrastructure, he said.

The government is working to connect the entire country with multi-modal infrastructure to facilitate smooth transfer of goods, cut travel time and make transportation system more efficient.

“It will be like a new revolution in infrastructure. Now the era of eliminating silos in infrastructure has come. For this, a very big plan has been prepared to connect the entire country with Multi-Modal Connectivity Infrastructure," he said in his Independence Day speech.

He further said India will spend more than ₹110 trillion on infrastructure in the next five years, under the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP). The finance ministry has already identified 7,000 projects across various sectors to create social and economic infrastructure.

The government’s plan to roll out an ambitious infrastructure push of more than ₹110 trillion infrastructure over the next five years is part of Modi’s vision to make India a $5-trillion economy.

According to official data, these 7,000 projects include ₹3.66 trillion Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the ₹1.08 trillion Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor, the ₹19,000-crore Pune airport development programme, and the ₹1.09 trillion North South Dedicated Freight Corridor, among others. As many as 1,342 water and sanitation projects worth ₹21.51 trillion have also been identified, including the Jal Jeevan Mission Implementation Project. Similarly, 710 social infrastructure projects worth ₹13.96 trillion will be a part of NIP, including the Mumbai City Affordable Housing Construction.

“There is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development of the country to move India towards modernity at a fast pace. This need will be met with the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project," he said adding that spending on infrastructure is a good way to give fillip to economic growth, and create employment opportunities.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation for India’s next generation infrastructure, with a road project called the Golden Quadrilateral, which connects Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai through a network of highways. “We need to take this forward," Modi said.

He also said there is a need to work on port-led development and towards this, the government will create a four-lane road close to ports.

