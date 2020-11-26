Modi says 'One Nation, One Election' not just a talking point, but need of India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' cannot be limited to just a talking point, but is the need of the country.

He reiterated that key elections conducted within a gap of few months hinder development work, and the focus should be on holding them together.

“There are some big elections every few months and you all know the kind of impact it has on development work. A deeper study and discussion are needed on it and my suggestion is presiding officers can lead such discussions," Modi said on Thursday while addressing the conference.

Modi also said requisite steps should be taken to streamline voter cards to ensure that different cards are not needed for national, state, panchayat and local elections.

“Only one voter list should be used for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections. Why are we wasting time and money on these lists?" he added.

Paying tributes to the security forces who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 12 years ago, Modi said India was fighting terrorism with new policies.

Virtually addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference, Modi also spoke about the need to focus more on technology and a central database of all the legislative bodies including Parliament and state assemblies.

“One Nation, One Election" was part of the 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi has spoken on the issue on earlier occasion as well. The prime minister had called an all-party meeting in June last year to discuss the concept of simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections. The move faced its first hurdle after the heads of several prominent opposition parties skipped the first formal meeting on the subject.

In his address on Thursday, Modi lauded the smooth conduct of recent elections in Bihar, despite concerns over the covid-19 pandemic.

“To conduct elections at such a huge stage, deliver timely results and ensure a smooth takeover of new government is a shining example of how our Constitution makes such things simper. The constitution guides us for all challenges of the 21st century. Nation’s progress and people’s progress should be our priority and not political goals," Modi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via