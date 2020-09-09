Modi says PM SVANidhi scheme gave street vendors an official identity

“The aim of the scheme is to give a fresh start to street vendors. This is the first time that the network of street vendors has been attached to the system and they have been given an identity. The scheme makes it possible for them to get capital through which they access to easy loans," PM Modi said. "We need to ensure that enough people know about this scheme so they can avail benefits. Technology has been used that street vendors do not need to stand in long lines to submit their forms."