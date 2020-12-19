PM asks all to read agri-reform laws on NaMo app. 5 things e-booklet highlights

Amidst the farmers' protest against the three newly-implemented farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to read the contents of agro-reform laws that are easily available on the NaMo app.

In a tweet earlier this morning, the prime minister wrote, "There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely,"

There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/BHfE4F410k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

He also shared the link to the app along with the tweet.

What does the government booklet say?

'Putting Farmers First' e-booklet talks about the farm reforms and also what will happen and what will not happen for farmers.

In the booklet, it is pointed out that reforms in the farm sector were undertaken step by step in the last six years keeping in mind the needs of farmers.

Some of the advantages for farmers that are noted in the booklet are: Buyers cannot cheat farmers and contractors cannot end agreement without full payment. Farmers can fix prices for produce even before growing it. However, they can end the agreement anytime they want.

The booklet also says that three laws will better the lives of the farmers and provide jobs to rural youths.

It highlights several success stories of the farmers.

Justifying that the laws should not be rejected before understanding them clearly, the Prime Minister said on Friday, farm laws have not been introduced overnight, over the last 20 to 30 years, the Centre and State Governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Modi was speaking at a farmers' conference in Madhya Pradesh.

"Farmers of the country, farmers' organizations, agricultural experts, agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, progressive farmers of our country have also been continuously demanding improvement in the agricultural sector," he added.

In fact, the farmers of the country should ask for answers from those who have been writing about these reforms in their manifestos before, collecting the votes of the farmers, but did nothing. Just kept on avoiding these demands and the farmer of the country kept on waiting, the Prime Minister stated.

He further requested political parties with "folded hands" to keep all the credit for their "old election manifestos" which had reportedly promised agriculture sector reforms and urged them to stop misguiding the farmers over the new farm laws.

A large number of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

