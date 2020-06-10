Modi sets ministers’ appraisal rolling, Cabinet rejig after state units overhaul

NEW DELHI:Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set in motion the appraisal of his council of ministers with the evaluation to be done on the basis of objective as well as subjective parameters, sources familiar with the development told Mint. A Cabinet reshuffle is likely in September once the appraisal and a rejig of the party’s top brass in various states is over.

“While some targets the ministers will be measured against are quantifiable and their evaluation will be as per the actual performance of the concerned minister, a large number of them are also based on the perception of the candidate. The evaluation will be done at multiple levels and a key part of this would involve the perception about the minister within the party," one of the sources said.

The criteria for performance measurement would include alignment with the overall vision of the government, delivery of key schemes and programmes under the ministry and fresh initiatives geared towards tangible improvement in quality of life of the people.

A 1 June Mint report had, quoting sources, said that a reorganization of the state leaderships of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would soon be effected. As a first step, the party on 2 June appointed a new head for its Delhi unit, replacing Manoj Tiwari with Adesh Kumar Gupta, a former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The ruling party plans to appoint new Presidents, Vice Presidents, office bearers and in-charges in more states.

“The rejig in party units was scheduled to get over by the end of this month. It could get over by then or may get delayed due to covid. For the same reason, the entire appraisal exercise involving the ministers could extend into August. Hence, September could be the time when there’s a reshuffle of the Cabinet," this source said.

The first year after returning to power has mostly been one of more hits than misses for Modi and his ministers. It began with the government finding wide support for its decision to dilute Article 370 to take away the special status granted to troubled state of Jammu & Kashmir. This was followed by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court allowing construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

On the external front, the US-India ties got strengthened with American President Donald Trump paying a visit to India in February this year.

The blemish on the government was the handling of nationwide protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), letting Shaheen Bagh protests fester, incidents like the attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Delhi communal riots.

Early action by the Modi regime ensured that covid-19 positive cases didn’t grow rapidly in the country even as the disease took a heavy toll in the more developed US, the UK, France and Italy. The government’s handling of the covid-19 crisis won worldwide praise for limiting the number of deaths in the world’s second most populous country even as subsequent relaxations have led to a surge in cases, making India the fifth most affected nation by the pandemic.

India has so far had 7,471 deaths with number of active cases touching 1,29,813, according to information available on website of ministry of health and family welfare. Compared to that, in the US, a country with far better health infrastructure and one fourth of India’s population, there have so far been at least 110,508 deaths, according to data available on Johns Hopkins University website.

At the same time, the world’s most stringent and longest lockdown of over two months has dealt a heavy blow to the economy that saw its March quarter as well as FY20 growth slump to their 11-year lows. As per data released the National Statistical Office, India’s March quarter GDP rose by 3.1% while the full-year (April-March) growth fell to 4.2%. Global rating agency S&P expects the Indian economy to contract 5% in FY21 while the World Bank sees it at (-)3.2%.

The government recently also unleashed the most ambitious economic reforms, not seen since 1991. These include dismantling of state-controlled mandis (vegetable markets), a clear intent of strategic privatization of government-owned companies and labour reforms. It also cut corporate tax rate to 22%, amongst the lowest in the world.

Modi’s personal rating remains high even in his seventh year as PM, thanks to the government’s moves on dilution of Article 370 and the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and the handling of covid-19 crisis that have mostly found popular support. According to a survey done in April by global data intelligence firm Morning Consult, Modi ranked the most popular among 10 world leaders that included US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via