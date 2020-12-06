Modi, Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar

Modi, Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 09:08 AM IST
- The Prime Minister said Ambedkar's thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.
- Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the great leader worked relentlessly to free India from all discriminations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter on Sunday to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.
In a tweet he wrote, Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talked about how the great leader worked relentlessly to make India free from all kind of discriminations.
