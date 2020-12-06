Modi, Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter on Sunday to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

In a tweet he wrote, Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.

Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation. pic.twitter.com/dJUwGjv3Z5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades."

एक भविष्योन्मुखी व सर्वसमावेशी संविधान देकर देश में प्रगति, समृद्धि और समानता का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले बाबासाहेब के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



बाबासाहेब के पदचिन्हों पर चलकर मोदी सरकार दशकों से विकास से वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित भाव से कार्यरत है। pic.twitter.com/1zJUVW1kwR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talked about how the great leader worked relentlessly to make India free from all kind of discriminations.

Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building.



Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2020

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via