Modi, Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter on Sunday to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter on Sunday to pay tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

In a tweet he wrote, Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.

In a tweet he wrote, Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talked about how the great leader worked relentlessly to make India free from all kind of discriminations.