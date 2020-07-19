Home >News >India >Modi speaks to TN CM over COVID scenario
Modi speaks to TN CM over COVID scenario

Updated: 19 Jul 2020, 05:06 PM IST

  • They spoke on COVID-19 prevention measures and aspects related to treatment in Tamil Nadu, where over 1.65 lakh cases have been reported
  • During the phone conversation, Palaniswami apprised Modi that 48,000 coronavirus tests, a national high, were being done daily (average) in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on the COVID-19 prevention measures and aspects related to treatment in the state, where the infection count has crossed 1.65 lakh, the government said.

During the phone conversation, Palaniswami apprised Modi that 48,000 coronavirus tests - a national high - were being done daily (average) in Tamil Nadu, an official release said here.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the COVID prevention measures and information related to treatment for people who have tested positive. The state government has been taking all steps for prevention of virus spread and to facilitate an early return to normalcy, the statement quoted Palaniswami as having told Modi.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing increase in COVID-19 cases with the total reaching 1,65,714 and the death toll rising to 2,403 as of Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

