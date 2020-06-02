Modi speaks to Trump over phone, discusses Covid-19 situation among other issues

Last week, Trump had said that he did not think the G7 “properly represents what’s going on in the world." The G7, comprising France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, the UK, and Canada, were scheduled to meet in June. The summit was postponed to September after German Chancellor Angela Merkel refused to travel to the US given the novel coronavirus pandemic. Russia was added to the G7 to make it G8 in the mid 1990s and was a member of the so called G8 till 2014 when it was ejected for the annexation of Crimea.