Modi speaks with Israeli PM, discusses potential of strategic ties

Narendra Modi today dialed his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett to congratulate him on his appointment as prime minister. The two prime ministers also reviewed all areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of the strategic partnership.

The official release said, the leaders expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

Both leaders agreed on the potential to further expand cooperation, especially in the areas of high-technology and innovation. They discussed concrete steps that could be taken in this regard, and decided that the two Foreign Ministries would work on preparing a roadmap for further enriching the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, it adds

Recalling that next year would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Prime Minister extended an invitation to H.E. Bennett to visit India, the release said.

Later, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to say, "It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @naftalibennett. Reiterated my congratulations for his appointment."

"We reviewed all areas of India-Israel cooperation and agreed on the tremendous potential of our Strategic Partnership, especially in technology and innovation," he said.

Modi also conveyed his greetings and good wishes to H.E. Bennett and the people of Israel for the coming Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah

