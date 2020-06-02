Modi speaks with Trump, says they discussed Covid-19 among many other issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with United States President Doanld Trump and discussed several issues including Covid-19 situation in the two countries.

The US president invited Modi to the G-7 Summit in US.

Trump spoke about Group of Seven, and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. To this, Modi said India would be happy to work with US and other countries to ensure success of proposed Summit, stated a release.

PM Modi and Trump also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," Modi tweeted.

"Apart from that, Modi commended Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world," it said.

Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

Trump also warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year. Modi said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts, and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship, the release said.

"The exceptional warmth and candour of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders," the statement added.

