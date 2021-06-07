"India will defeat Corona," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a virtual address to the nation on Monday. PM Modi has said that the government would take back control of Covid-19 vaccination from the states and provide free vaccines to all in the next two weeks.

In an address to the nation, the PM said, "The Centre is taking back total control of vaccination now, will be implemented in next two weeks. The Centre will give free vaccines to states for all above 18. From 21 June, the Centre will provide free vaccines to states."

"Today, it has been decided that the central government will take over the 25% vaccination procurement that was handed over to states," PM Modi said.

Those who want to pay can visit the private hospitals, who can still buy 25% of the vaccine shots directly from manufacturers.

"75% of vaccination will be free and under the Centre, 25% will be paid and by private hospitals," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced free ration for the poor under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana till Diwali.

The Prime Minister's address to the nation today comes at a time when India registered its lowest Covid-19 infections in two months with 1 lakh fresh cases. The daily Covid-19 death toll has also come down while the number of active cases in the country has decreased to 14 lakh.

The Prime Minister also urged people to not fall for rumours about Covid-19 vaccines.

The PM said that the Centre accepted states' demand for relaxation in Covid-19 vaccination drive and changed vaccination policy in May.

Private hospitals' can charge a maximum of ₹ 150 as service charge: PM Modi

Modi government takes onus on Covid-19 vaccine supply to states

The PM said the government formulated guidelines for the states for effective Covid-19 vaccine procurement.

To increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up. Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country: PM Modi

Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at advanced stage: PM Modi

Research on nasal vaccines underway, says PM Modi. He also said that two more Covid vaccines are on pipeline.

In the last year, India launched two made-in-India vaccines. Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses administered: PM Modi

If you look at the history of the last 50-60 years, it used to take India decades to get the vaccines from abroad. Vaccine work used to be completed abroad, even then vaccination work could not start in our country: PM Modi

There is very less number of vaccine manufacturers in world compared to its demand. Imagine what would have happened in India if we didn't have vaccines. If you look at history of last 50-60 yrs, you will know that it used to take decades for India to get vaccines from abroad: PM

On coronavirus protocols, PM Modi stressed on following the Covid-19 rules, which includes wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

During the second wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate: PM Modi

"New health infrastructure has been developed in the 1.5 years with Covid hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs," the PM said today.

I empathise with all those who have lost their loved ones, says PM Modi.

This is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels: PM Modi

PM Modi has begun his address to the nation.

PM Narendra Modi is likely to speak on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India, as several states across the country, including Maharashtra, New Delhi and UP, have started the 'unlock' process by easing Covid-induced lockdown and curbs.

In its tweet, PMO India said, "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June."

