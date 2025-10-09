Modi, Starmer chart new era of India–UK cooperation across key sectors

New Delhi: India and the United Kingdom on Thursday unveiled an expansive roadmap to deepen cooperation across trade, technology, education, and defence, reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based global order and a modern, forward-looking partnership.

Advertisement

The announcement came at the conclusion of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India during 8–9 October, when he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a renewed strategic direction anchored in the recently-signed India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

As per a joint statement, the two leaders agreed to fast-track the ratification of the CETA and reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) as the central mechanism to oversee its implementation. The agreement, both sides said, is expected to create new economic opportunities in priority sectors including clean energy, advanced manufacturing, defence, education, science, and digital innovation.

The high-level British delegation, which included Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and over 125 business and institutional leaders, underscored the UK’s renewed economic outreach to India. Both governments described the visit as a defining moment for bilateral relations, with India now seen as a key growth engine for global trade and investment.

Advertisement

Expansion at core At the core of the partnership lies a major expansion of India–UK cooperation in science, innovation, and frontier technologies. Both sides announced the establishment of the India–UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre—a joint hub to develop AI-native networks for 6G and cyber-secure telecom infrastructure, with £24 million in initial joint funding, as per the joint statement issued by the Indian Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

They also launched the India–UK Joint Centre for AI to promote responsible and trustworthy AI applications in healthcare, climate technology, fintech, and engineering biology. A new Critical Minerals Industry Guild was also announced to secure resilient mineral supply chains, backed by Phase II of the UK–India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory, which will open a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad.

Advertisement

In climate cooperation, the two leaders unveiled a Climate Technology Startup Fund under an a memorandum of understanding between the British government and the State Bank of India. The fund will support startups in clean technology, climate innovation, and AI-driven solutions for sustainability. They also launched a joint Offshore Wind Taskforce and committed to explore collaborations through the Global Clean Power Alliance (GCPA).

In a major boost to the education and knowledge partnership, both Modi and Starmer welcomed the progress made by UK universities in establishing branch campuses in India. The University of Southampton has begun classes at its Gurugram campus, while new Letters of Intent were handed over to Lancaster University for Bengaluru and the University of Surrey for GIFT City. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also cleared approvals for Liverpool, York, Aberdeen, and Bristol universities to operate in India, with Queen’s University Belfast, and Coventry University expanding in GIFT City in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

This move is seen as part of India’s effort to internationalise higher education and attract global talent and investment in research and innovation. The two sides also announced the Annual Ministerial Strategic Education Dialogue to strengthen academic collaboration, mobility of students, and skills partnerships.

Deeper bilateral exchanges On defence and security, India and the UK agreed to deepen bilateral exchanges between their armed forces through training, joint exercises, and technology partnerships. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the upcoming visit of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group and the continuation of Exercise KONKAN between the two navies.

Both leaders agreed to finalise an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on developing maritime electric propulsion systems for Indian Naval platforms and confirmed the government-to-government route for the supply of Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems. This collaboration will not only strengthen India’s air defence capabilities but also support long-term industrial partnerships under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Advertisement

They also announced plans to establish a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), aimed at improving maritime domain awareness and regional security cooperation.

Also Read | India-UK FTA uncorks new promise for imported scotch and gin

The two leaders also issued a joint statement against terrorism, calling for “zero tolerance” toward extremism and reaffirming their commitment to take decisive actions against proscribed terrorist groups and their sponsors. They condemned the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and agreed to enhance cooperation in counterterrorism financing, intelligence sharing, and capacity building.

Both governments reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving net-zero goals and promoting green growth. They welcomed the India–UK Climate Finance Initiative designed to scale up climate investments, particularly through the mobilisation of private capital.

Towards greater cooperation The leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in biotechnology, where institutions such as the Centre for Process Innovation (UK), Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (India), and the Henry Royce Institute will collaborate on breakthroughs in biomanufacturing, 3D bioprinting, and genomics.

Advertisement

At a global level, India and the UK pledged closer collaboration at the UN and other multilateral fora. The UK reaffirmed its support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on a reformed UN Security Council. Both sides also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and reiterated their support for peace in Gaza, backing efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery.

Modi described the visit as “the beginning of a new era of cooperation” between two vibrant democracies, while Starmer called India “an indispensable global partner” in shaping future trade, innovation, and climate action.

Starmer's visit, which came less than three months after the signing of the India–UK CETA, marks the transition from negotiation to execution. With the UK now seeking deeper ties with Asia post-Brexit, and India consolidating its position as a hub for manufacturing and innovation, both sides see the partnership as pivotal to their long-term strategic and economic interests.