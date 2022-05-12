Modi suggests for strengthening and reforming WHO

Modi suggests for strengthening and reforming WHO1 min read . 09:08 PM IST
- India adopted a people centric strategy to combat the pandemic and has made the highest ever allocation for its health budget this year, said prime minister
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested for strengthening and reforming the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create a stronger and more resilient global health security architecture.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested for strengthening and reforming the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create a stronger and more resilient global health security architecture.
Modi delivered the opening remark on in the second global COVID virtual summit on the theme ‘preventing pandemic fatigue and prioritizing preparedness’ in the presence of U.S President Joseph R. Biden. Modi was invited by the US president to attend the global event.
Modi delivered the opening remark on in the second global COVID virtual summit on the theme ‘preventing pandemic fatigue and prioritizing preparedness’ in the presence of U.S President Joseph R. Biden. Modi was invited by the US president to attend the global event.
“India adopted a people centric strategy to combat the pandemic and has made the highest ever allocation for its health budget this year. India was running the largest vaccination campaign in the world and had vaccinated close to ninety percent of its adult population and more than fifty million children," said Prime Minister.
“India adopted a people centric strategy to combat the pandemic and has made the highest ever allocation for its health budget this year. India was running the largest vaccination campaign in the world and had vaccinated close to ninety percent of its adult population and more than fifty million children," said Prime Minister.
Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by President Biden on 22 September 2021.
Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by President Biden on 22 September 2021.
During the event, Modi called for strengthening and reforming the WHO to create a stronger and more resilient global health security architecture.
During the event, Modi called for strengthening and reforming the WHO to create a stronger and more resilient global health security architecture.
“India is working to extend its genomic surveillance consortium. India has used traditional medicine extensively and has laid the foundation for a WHO Center for Traditional Medicine in India to make this knowledge available to the world," he said.
“India is working to extend its genomic surveillance consortium. India has used traditional medicine extensively and has laid the foundation for a WHO Center for Traditional Medicine in India to make this knowledge available to the world," he said.
Prime Minister also highlighted that as a responsible member of the global community, India would continue to play an active role by sharing its low cost indigenous COVID mitigation technologies, vaccines and therapeutics with other countries.
Prime Minister also highlighted that as a responsible member of the global community, India would continue to play an active role by sharing its low cost indigenous COVID mitigation technologies, vaccines and therapeutics with other countries.
Other participants included co-hosts of the event - heads of state/government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries also participated.
Other participants included co-hosts of the event - heads of state/government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries also participated.