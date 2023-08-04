Modi surname case: 5 things SC said while staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction, clearing the way for possible Lok Sabha reinstatement.
The Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case on Friday, paving the way for a possible Lok Sabha reinstatement. The senior politician had been disqualified earlier in March this year after a Surat court handed him a two year jail term. The apex court had earlier issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant on the basis of Gandhi's appeal challenging a Gujarat High Court order.