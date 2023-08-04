Modi surname case: 5 things SC said while staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction

The Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case on Friday, paving the way for a possible Lok Sabha reinstatement. The senior politician had been disqualified earlier in March this year after a Surat court handed him a two year jail term. The apex court had earlier issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant on the basis of Gandhi's appeal challenging a Gujarat High Court order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}