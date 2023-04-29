Modi surname case: Congress' Abhishek Singhvi takes ‘supersonic’ dig at ‘unasked advice'2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Singhvi, who is representing Gandhi in the court on Saturday said ‘very serious ex-facie vitiating factors’ about the trial's process led to the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.
The Gujarat High Court on Saturday said that they will continue hearing Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging the conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.
