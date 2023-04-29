'Modi surname' case: Gujarat HC hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on conviction. 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 03:52 PM IST
It is to be noted that if the high court allows his plea, it could pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament
The Gujarat High Court is listening to Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi's plea against Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.
