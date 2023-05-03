Modi surname case: Ranchi court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing several defamation cases over remarks made in 2019 during the election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
An MP/MLA court in Ranchi has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Modi surname case. The defamation case - one of several legal issues currently faced by the former lawmaker - had been filed by an individual named Pradeep Modi in Ranchi.
