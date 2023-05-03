An MP/MLA court in Ranchi has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the Modi surname case. The defamation case - one of several legal issues currently faced by the former lawmaker - had been filed by an individual named Pradeep Modi in Ranchi.

The development also comes mere days after the Jharkhand High Court extended its stay on a notice by a local judicial magistrate for personal appearance. The case had been filed against him for allegedly maligning BJP leader Amit Shah, with the HC first staying the notice for his appearance on February 3.

Gandhi faces multiple cases over the remarks made in 2019 during the election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier on April 24 the Patna High Court had granted him some relief in a 'Modi surname' case filed by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Meanwhile the Gujarat HC has said that it will pass a final order on Rahul Gandhi's plea post-summer vacation.