Modi Surname Case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against Gujarat court verdict today1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against his conviction in a defamation case related to his ‘Modi surname’ remark.
Modi Surname Case: The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Gujarat high court's verdict today, Friday, August 4. He is seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case related to his "Modi surname" remark.
