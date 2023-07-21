Modi surname case: Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal today2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:13 AM IST
The Supreme Court will hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case on July 21.ou
The Supreme Court has fixed a hearing date of July 21 for the appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He is seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case related to his "Modi surname" remark. The stay was previously dismissed by the Gujarat High Court.
