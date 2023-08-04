Modi surname case: ‘Victory of love against hate,' Congress after SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction3 min read 04 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Modi surname case: Supreme Court on Friday, stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in criminal defamation case linked to Modi surname remark
Modi surname remark: The apex court on Friday, stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case associated with ‘Modi surname’ remak. After the stay, Rahul Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament was successfully revived.
Following Supreme Court's decision Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made a statement. He said that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha now has a crucial decision to make. The entire country and the world are closely watching the Speaker's response. He asserted that with the Supreme Court's ruling, the conviction should be automatically revoked immediately. He emphasised that this is not only what the Congress party needs but also what the country needs. He further mentioned that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha would officially request the Speaker, providing a copy of the court's judgment to support their plea.
Soon after the decision, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “Even if the darkness is heavy and the sea is across, Light has always won, if truth is the basis. India welcomes the decision of Supreme Court to stay the sentence of Shri Rahul Gandhi. Satyameva Jayate! This is the victory of INDIA," in Hindi.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed happiness over Supreme Court's decision. He referred to the phrase “Satyamev Jayate," and emphasised that it would now be visible throughout the Parliament premises. He asserted that the conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi had failed with the court's decision. He further stated that Rahul Gandhi's victory in this case would have significant consequences for Prime Minister Modi.
Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed happiness over Supreme Court's decision. He mentioned that the people of Kerala, particularly those in Wayanad, would be delighted to have their Member of Parliament back. Chennithala also called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to issue an apology regarding the matter. He further stated that the highest court of India recognized the attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi through this defamation case
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate expressed happiness following Supreme Court's decision. She likened Rahul Gandhi to a lion and stated that his voice will once again be heard in the Parliament. She called for prompt action by Speaker of the Lok Sabha to revoke the decision and restore Rahul Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament.