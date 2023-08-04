Modi surname remark: The apex court on Friday, stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case associated with ‘Modi surname’ remak. After the stay, Rahul Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament was successfully revived.

In its judgement, Supreme Court cited that there was no reasons given by trial judge in giving the maximum punishment of two years. While putting a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Supreme Court also cautioned the Congress leader to have been more careful in making the alleged remarks.

After Supreme Court stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi' surname defamation case, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The SC's decision is a big relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today...We met the Speaker & raised it in the Parliament that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed in the Parliament...Rahul Gandhi's disqualification must be revoked...I will also write to the Speaker..."

“Truth alone triumphs, Justice has been delivered, democracy has won," said Mallikarjun Kharge on SC relief to Rahul Gandhi.

After the judgement, several congress leaders and politicians extended their support and greetings to Rahul Gandhi. The Indian National Congress called Supreme Court's judgement as ‘Victory of love against hate’.

Extending support to Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party tweeted from its official handle, “It is a victory of love against hate. Satyamev Jayate - Jai Hind."