Following Supreme Court's decision Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made a statement. He said that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha now has a crucial decision to make. The entire country and the world are closely watching the Speaker's response. He asserted that with the Supreme Court's ruling, the conviction should be automatically revoked immediately. He emphasised that this is not only what the Congress party needs but also what the country needs. He further mentioned that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha would officially request the Speaker, providing a copy of the court's judgment to support their plea.