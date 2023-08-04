Modi surname remark: The apex court on Friday, stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case associated with ‘Modi surname’ remak. After the stay, Rahul Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament was successfully revived.
In its judgement, Supreme Court cited that there was no reasons given by trial judge in giving the maximum punishment of two years. While putting a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Supreme Court also cautioned the Congress leader to have been more careful in making the alleged remarks.
After Supreme Court stays the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi' surname defamation case, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The SC's decision is a big relief for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today...We met the Speaker & raised it in the Parliament that Rahul Gandhi should be allowed in the Parliament...Rahul Gandhi's disqualification must be revoked...I will also write to the Speaker..."
“Truth alone triumphs, Justice has been delivered, democracy has won," said Mallikarjun Kharge on SC relief to Rahul Gandhi.
After the judgement, several congress leaders and politicians extended their support and greetings to Rahul Gandhi. The Indian National Congress called Supreme Court's judgement as ‘Victory of love against hate’.
Extending support to Rahul Gandhi, the grand old party tweeted from its official handle, “It is a victory of love against hate. Satyamev Jayate - Jai Hind."
Following Supreme Court's decision Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made a statement. He said that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha now has a crucial decision to make. The entire country and the world are closely watching the Speaker's response. He asserted that with the Supreme Court's ruling, the conviction should be automatically revoked immediately. He emphasised that this is not only what the Congress party needs but also what the country needs. He further mentioned that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha would officially request the Speaker, providing a copy of the court's judgment to support their plea.
Soon after the decision, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “Even if the darkness is heavy and the sea is across, Light has always won, if truth is the basis. India welcomes the decision of Supreme Court to stay the sentence of Shri Rahul Gandhi. Satyameva Jayate! This is the victory of INDIA," in Hindi.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed happiness over Supreme Court's decision. He referred to the phrase “Satyamev Jayate," and emphasised that it would now be visible throughout the Parliament premises. He asserted that the conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi had failed with the court's decision. He further stated that Rahul Gandhi's victory in this case would have significant consequences for Prime Minister Modi.
Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed happiness over Supreme Court's decision. He mentioned that the people of Kerala, particularly those in Wayanad, would be delighted to have their Member of Parliament back. Chennithala also called on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to issue an apology regarding the matter. He further stated that the highest court of India recognized the attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi through this defamation case
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate expressed happiness following Supreme Court's decision. She likened Rahul Gandhi to a lion and stated that his voice will once again be heard in the Parliament. She called for prompt action by Speaker of the Lok Sabha to revoke the decision and restore Rahul Gandhi's status as a Member of Parliament.
BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who filed the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party welcomed Supreme Court's decision to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction. However he further stated that they will continue their legal battle in the court.
In Delhi, there were jubilant celebrations at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office after Supreme Court announced its decision to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi Surname' defamation case.
