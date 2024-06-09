PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before being sworn in as Prime Minister for a third term at 7:15 PM. Neighbouring leaders were invited for a ceremony as a sign of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday. He marked the beginning of the day of his swearing-in ceremony with tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Modi also visited the National War Memorial in the national capital. He was accompanied by Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister in the outgoing cabinet.

Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal.

Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive term today at 7:15 PM. Additionally, approximately 1,100 traffic police personnel from the Delhi Police have been mobilized, and a public advisory has been issued regarding traffic management. Route arrangements have been organized for delegates as part of the arrangements

He is the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to have been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend.

In addition to leaders and state heads, over 250 workers who contributed to the construction of the Parliament will gather at 3 p.m. at BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya's residence. From there, they will proceed to the President's house to take part in the oath-taking ceremony.

Congress leader KC Venugopal stated that opposition leaders have not been informed by the government about the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 240 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance secured 292 seats out of 543.

Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, secured 99 seats. Other parties, like the Samajwadi Party, won 37 seats, Trinamool Congress secured 29, and DMK won 22 seats. Together, these parties prevented the BJP from securing a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI)

