Prime Minister Narendra Modi got himself inoculated with Bharat Biotech’s indigenous coronavirus vaccine early on Monday, as India expanded its vaccination programme to include people with comorbidities and senior citizens.

With the programme opening up to those above 60 years and people aged 45 or older with underlying conditions, the pace of vaccination picked up: more than 427,000 were immunized by 7pm on Monday.

The pace is likely to accelerate further in the coming days as the government seeks to prevent a resurgence of covid-19 infections.

The first phase of the programme, which aimed to cover health, security and other frontline workers, saw many of those eligible hesitate to take the shots, resulting in the government vaccinating less than half the 30 million it had targeted. In the second phase, the government expects to vaccinate 27 million people.

According to provisional data released by the Union health ministry, 2.5 million people registered on the Co-Win website on Monday. Of them, 2.45 million were ordinary citizens and the rest were health and other frontline workers. About 644,000 appointments were booked on Monday by beneficiaries who were not frontline workers.

So far in the programme, a total of 14.73 million vaccine doses have been given, according to provisional data.

Even before the registration opened on Monday at 9am, Modi became the first beneficiary of the second phase, getting his first dose of the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P. Niveda from Puducherry administered the vaccine to Modi.

Following the prime minister, several ministers, including home minister Amit Shah, foreign minister S. Jaishankar and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also took the covid-19 shots. Shah was administered the dose at the Medanta Hospital, a private facility in Gurugram.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said he will get the vaccine on Tuesday. “Some misinformation was spread against Covaxin (Bharat Biotech’s shot) even though it has been approved only after scientific considerations. The PM took Covaxin and gave a clear message to the country post which misinformation should be ignored, and hesitancy should not be there," the health minister said.

Vardhan said there were negligible cases of hospitalization due to vaccinations and no deaths.

“We have given some relaxation to states. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined; a provision is in place. A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment," he said.

India started the vaccination programme on 16 January, aiming to control the pandemic. In the past month, the country’s caseload has started increasing again.

Several states have reported an increased number of daily new cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the past 24 hours, the data available with the health ministry shows.

Utpal Bhaskar contributed to the story.

