Modi for urgent ramping up of covid-19 tests, CMs want more funds

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is an urgent need to ramp up covid-19 testing in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. He said this while interacting with Chief Ministers and representatives of ten states having high covid-19 caseload. The CMs, on their part, asked for higher allocations of central funds to combat the pandemic.

The PM discussed the current situation and plan ahead for tackling the covid-19 pandemic with representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka was represented by the Deputy Chief Minister. The meeting was held via a video conference call.

The PM during the meeting discussed the challenges and pressure faced by hospitals and healthcare workers.

“Almost 80% of active cases are from the participating 10 states, and if the virus is defeated in these ten states, the entire country will emerge victorious in the battle against covid-19," said Modi.

Modi noted that the number of daily tests has reached almost 700,000 and is increasing continuously, thus helping in early identification and containment.

“The average fatality rate in the country is amongst the lowest in the country and is continuously going down. The percentage of active cases is reducing, while the recovery rate is increasing," Modi said adding that the target of bringing down the fatality rate below 1% can be achieved soon.

“Containment, contact tracing and surveillance are the most effective weapons in this battle. People have become aware and are ably assisting these efforts, as a result of which, we have been successful in using home quarantine so effectively,"said Modi.

Modi pointed out to efficacy and utility of the Aarogya Setu app and said that as per experts, if cases are identified in the initial 72 hours, the spread of the virus can be slowed down.

“There is a need to trace and test all those who had come in contact with an infected person within 72 hours. This should be followed like a mantra, with the same earnestness as washing hands, maintaining do gaz doori, wearing masks etc," Modi said.

Mentioning the preparation of a roadmap for tackling the pandemic together with Delhi and nearby states, the PM said the main pillars of this strategy were segregation of containment zones and focus on screening, especially of those in high risk category.

The results of these steps are there for all to see, he said, adding steps like better management in hospitals and increasing ICU (intensive care unit) beds also proved very helpful, he said.

During the meeting, the chief ministers requested Modi for further guidance by the Union health ministry for conducting sero-surveillance, while also suggesting the setting up of an integrated medical infrastructure in the country.

The meeting also saw most of the state governments demanding greater funds from the centre. Among the chief ministers who were more vocal in demanding funds from union government were Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh and Tamil Nadu's Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“The current cap of 35% in State Disaster Relief Fund for Covid related expenditure, as per MHA guidelines, is not sufficient to meet current requirements. There should be a liberal financial package for states to fill the collection gap caused by the pandemic, and also flexibility on Covid-related terms of expenditure in SDRF," said Punjab chief minister’s office in a statement.

Tamil Nadu demanded that there should be a special grant to the state amounting to ₹9,000 crore to combat covid-19. “Tamil Nadu may be allocated 9,000 crore rupees special grant to combat COVID-19 and it’s after effects on the State’s economy. The GST compensation for April-June, 2020 may be released early," said Palaniswami.

The chief minister further said that Tamil Nadu had exhausted State Disaster Response & Mitigation Fund, and requested for an ad-hoc grant of ₹1,000 crore from NDRF immediately. Punjab also pointed out that they have faced revenue losses and a ‘liberal financial package’ was required.

