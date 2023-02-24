Hitting out at Congress over the slogan 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave would be dug), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February said that people in Meghalaya will vote for BJP and are raising slogans -- "Modi Tera Kamal Khilega" (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

While addressing an election rally in Shillong, PM Modi said, "I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus bloom. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'. But the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'."

"The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply," he added.

Following Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding a flight to Chhattisgarh's Raipur at the Delhi airport, the party leaders allegedly raised 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' slogan.

The videos have also gone viral, with one BJP leader Priti Gandhi shared it on her social media profile.

Senior Congress leaders blocking the runway at Delhi airport are raising slogans wishing death for PM @narendramodi by chanting slogans like "Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi".



Among others, PM Modi said that Meghalaya needs a "People's first" government instead of a "family first" government.

"Today, Meghalaya wants a government with People First instead of Family First, so today 'lotus flower' has become synonymous with strength, peace and stability of Meghalaya. When I think of Meghalaya, I think of talented people, and vibrant traditions. I am here with a message of hope and development. India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it. We want to build it further and work for the state," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also held a roadshow in Shillong ahead of the rally, where people were seen showing love on him.

"I have been blessed to be here and I thank everyone for the love showered on me during the roadshow. This love and blessings from the people of Meghalaya will be repaid by bringing development to Meghalaya," he said.

Meghalaya will go to Assembly polls on 27 February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on 2 March.

With agency inputs.