'Modi Tera Kamal Khilega': PM Modi hits back at Congress in Shillong on slogans row
- Following Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding a flight to Chhattisgarh's Raipur at the Delhi airport, the party leaders allegedly raised 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' slogan.
Hitting out at Congress over the slogan 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave would be dug), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 February said that people in Meghalaya will vote for BJP and are raising slogans -- "Modi Tera Kamal Khilega" (Modi, your lotus will bloom).
