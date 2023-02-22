Modi to address 12 post-Budget webinars from 23 Feb to 11 March
- This idea was conceptualised by the prime minister to bring together experts from the public and private sectors, academia, industry and practitioners on the field on a single platform and collaboratively work on implementation strategies across sectors
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 crucial post-budget webinars to take cognizance of ‘Saptrishi’ priorities, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
