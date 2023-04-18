Modi to address civil servants on April 21

Modi to address civil servants on April 211 min read . 08:43 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the civil servants on Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 21 April, at 11 AM, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The prime minister has constantly appreciated the contribution of Civil Servants towards nation building and enthused them to work even harder.
According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the programme will serve as an apt platform for the prime minister to motivate and inspire civil servants across the country so that they may keep serving the nation with the same zeal, especially during this crucial phase of Amrit Kaal.
During the event, PM Modi will confer the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration as well. “These have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts & organizations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of common citizens," the PMO said.
The awards will be distributed based on exemplary work done in four priority programmes: Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal Yojana; Promoting Swasth Bharat through Health & Wellness Centres; Promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha; Holistic Development through Aspirational District Programme - overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.
Eight awards for above four identified programmes will be given while seven awards shall be given for innovations, it added.
