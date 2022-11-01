Modi to address ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ on 2 Nov

Modi to address ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ on 2 Nov1 min read . 08:50 PM IST
- The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state on November 2, 2022 via video conferencing.
“The Meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme, being held from 2nd to 4th November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions," said the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.
The speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Vikram Kirloskar among others. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly.
The country sessions will each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which will be bringing in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries.
“The global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world," PMO said.
