Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on 28 January, 2023 at around 5:45 PM, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“This year, NCC is celebrating 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially Minted Coin of ₹75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC," the PMO said.

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural program on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the PMO release added.

In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to be a part of the celebrations, as per the press release by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The NCC is a youth wing of India’s armed forces and is open to students across all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis.

The organisation comprises the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and imparts basic military training in small arms and drills to the cadets. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act of 1948 and is currently headed by Lt General Gurbirpal Singh.