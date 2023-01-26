Modi to address NCC rally in Delhi on Saturday1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:13 PM IST
The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural program on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the PMO said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on 28 January, 2023 at around 5:45 PM, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
