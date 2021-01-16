Modi to address Startup Summit Prarambh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Start-Up India International Summit 'Prarambh' later this evening. He also plans to interact with the people associated with the event.

On Friday evening, the PM took to Twitter to announce at 5 PM tomorrow, I would take part in an interaction with those associated with the world of start-ups and address ‘Prarambh: StartUpIndia International Summit.’

The two-day summit that began in New Delhi yesterday was inaugurated by the union minister for railways, consumer affairs, commerce and industry Piyush Goyal. The summit is being organized by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Piyush Goyal said that the Summit is a demonstration of neighbourhood first policy which will booster partnership among the member countries. He hoped that this will usherin a new beginning, showcasing various aspects of the startup world.

He said, "Indian startup ecosystem has made big progress in the last five years since the launch of Startup India. The partnership among the BIMSTEC countries in the sector will take startups to the forefront of new India, new world, new neighbourhood in the new normal."

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister urged Indian youngsters to take part in the Summit noting it is one great opportunity that one can attend virtually.

Modi said on Twitter, "With most events being held virtually, it has given a great opportunity for youngsters to be a part of many interesting domestic and global forums. One such opportunity is coming up in the form of Prarambh on 15-16 Jan. I urge our youth to be a part of it."

In 2020, most of my programmes also went online, which also benefited me a lot. During this, I discussed with scientists, students, corona warriors and common people. Now there is no need to go anywhere specifically for one programme and more work can be done in a day, he added.

He further said that he will look forward to as many youngsters to join the Start-Up India International Summit.

