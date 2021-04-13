Subscribe
Modi to address vice chancellors meet on new education policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 08:45 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The national vice chancellors meet will look to work out an implementation strategy for the new education policy and is likely to debate the changing landscape of education in the country

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address vice chancellors from across the country and the annual meet of the Indian Association of Universities on Wednesday.

The national vice chancellors meet will look to work out an implementation strategy for the new education policy and is likely to debate the changing landscape of education in the country.

“A National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on the theme 'Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India'is also being organised during the meet. It aims to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy with a clear-cut action plan on effectively implementing the policy…," the union government said.

PM Modi will address the meet virtually and also release four books on B. R. Ambedkar. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Gujarat chief minister and governor will also attend the meet.

Established in 1925, the Association of Indian Universities is an apex body of higher education in the country and during the meet it shall also inform the members about the recommendations of zonal vice-chancellors on education reform and new education policy implementation strategies.

