NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking 20 years of completion of the SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat on 27 April at 4 PM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

During the event, the prime minister will also interact with the past beneficiaries of the scheme. Gujarat government is celebrating SWAGAT Saptah, on successful completion of 20 years of the initiative.

SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) was started by the Prime Minister in April 2003, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The start of the programme was driven by his belief that the foremost responsibility of a Chief Minister is to solve the problems of the people of his State.

With this resolve, along with the early realisation of the potential of technology to promote ease of living, the then CM Modi launched a first of its kind tech-based grievance redressal programme.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the main purpose of this programme was to act as a bridge between the citizens and the government using technology by solving their day-to-day grievances in a quick, efficient and time-bound manner.

Over time, SWAGAT brought about a transformative impact in the lives of people and became an effective tool to solve woes in a paperless, transparent and hassle-free manner.

The uniqueness of SWAGAT is that it helps common man air his grievances directly to the Chief Minister. It is held on the fourth Thursday of every month wherein the Chief Minister interacts with citizens for grievance redressal. It has been instrumental in bridging the gap between people and government through prompt resolution of grievances.

Under the programme, it is ensured that every applicant is informed of the decision. The proceedings of all applications are available online. More than 99% of grievances submitted till date have been resolved.