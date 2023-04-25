Modi to attend virtual event on 20th anniversary of Gujarat’s SWAGAT programme on 27 April2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:15 PM IST
- During the event, the PM will also interact with the past beneficiaries of the scheme
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking 20 years of completion of the SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat on 27 April at 4 PM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
