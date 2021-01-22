Modi to celebrate Netaji's birthday in Kolkata, visit comes ahead of state polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata tomorrow to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary. Since the visit comes ahead of the state polls, it is touted as a political stunt by the opposition.

The prime minister's office in its official statement said the Prime Minister will officially inaugurate the event at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

At the event, an exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji will be inaugurated which will be showcased all around the year. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, will also be held.

Before this inauguration, the Prime Minister will also visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an artists' camp are being organized. Prime Minister will interact with the artists and conference participants.

Recently, the Centre has decided to celebrate Netaji's birthday on 23rd January every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’ which the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) government rejected as a political gimmick.

TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that the central government has declared Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas' with the aim to reap political benefits ahead of Assembly polls in Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We do not appreciate politics in Netaji's name. If the Prime Minister wanted to do it, he could have done it six months ago. Why is he doing this on the eve of Netaji's birthday and ahead of Assembly elections in the state?"

Meanwhile, speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program a Congress leader said, "There is no doubt that Subhash Chandra Bose ji is the pride of the nation, especially for West Bengal but why both TMC and BJP are remembering him when elections are inching closer? Soon Congress-Left alliance will come up with the Development Agenda of West Bengal and give an alternative to the people of the state."

PM in Assam

On the same day, PM Modi will distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates in Sivasagar, Assam.

According to the PMO release, taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people.

"The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on January 23 marks the next step in this process."

