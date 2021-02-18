Modi to consult chief ministers on Saturday on farm, infrastructure issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will consult chief ministers on key issues of agriculture, infrastructure building and manufacturing at the sixth governing council meeting of federal think tank NITI Aayog on Saturday.

The meeting will also discuss key social sector issues such as human resource development, service delivery at grassroot level and health and nutrition, an official statement said.

The meeting is significant as it coincides with a farmers' protest against three laws enacted last year opening up agriculture sector for private participation. The central government and farmer leaders have held several meetings but a resolution is still far away.

Also, the Central government is now trying to help the economy exit a devastating recession with higher infrastructure investments, incentives for local manufacturing and higher import tariff on various items that could be made in India.

States and the Centre will get the chance to decide on a coordinated approach on economic management. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised in her FY22 budget speech earlier this month that the Centre will give funds to states to meet any shortfall in their capital spending plans. Infrastructure building is a key pillar of Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant nation.

Other union ministers, vice chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar and chief executive officer Amitabh Kant will also be part of the consultations.

"The NITI Aayog governing council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues," the statement said. It comprises the Prime Minister, chief ministers of states and union territories (UTs), with legislature and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs.

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.

NITI Aayog does not have fund allocation powers but plays a key reole in policy making, development agenda setting and in evolving strategies for supporting emerging industries. NITI Aayog also closely tracks the performance of Centre and states on various aspects of sustainable development goals.

