Modi to dedicate 3 petroleum projects in poll-bound Bihar to the nation today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three petroleum sector projects in poll-bound Bihar to the nation today.

These projects include state-run Indian Oil Corporation’s 193-km long Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline that will supply domestic cooking gas for bottling at Banka in the state.

PM Modi will also dedicate state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s LPG bottling plant at Harsidhi in East Champaran district through video conferencing, that will be attended by the state chief minister Nitish Kumar.

With the critical state assembly elections in Bihar on the anvil, there has been a flurry of announcements and inaugurations for and from the state.

Last Thursday, PM Modi launched initiatives related to animal husbandry and fisheries in Bihar, including the ₹20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the e-Gopala mobile app.

Bihar is all set to go to the polls in October-November. The Election Commission indicated that the poll process will be completed before the tenure of the legislative assembly ends on 29 November.

These launches come at a time when the economy has been severely hit by the covid-19 pandemic. Woes of Bihar, one of the worst-affected states, were exacerbated due to reverse migration. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including the Janata Dal (United), has been facing tough questions on reverse migration, unemployment, floods, and covid-19 management.

The Bihar Assembly elections are significant not just for the incumbent NDA government under chief minister Nitish Kumar who has been in the top post for nearly 15 years now but also for the alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as it aims to return to power with the Congress and other allies.





