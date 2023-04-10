Modi to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train on April 12

Modi to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train on April 121 min read . 08:18 PM IST
- The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway station
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train on 12 April, 2023 at 11 AM via video conferencing.
According to the prime minister’s office, the inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway station.
“The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from 13 April, 2023 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon," it added.
The new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours 15 minutes. The present fastest train in the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantt. to Ajmer. Thus, the new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes as compared to the present fastest train running on the same route.
“Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory," the PMO said.
The train will improve connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah etc. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region, it added.
The specialty of this train is that it is completely made of 100 per cent indigenous technology. This air-conditioned vehicle has many facilities like automatic doors, GPS system, WiFi, etc.
