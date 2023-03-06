Modi to inaugurate 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction on 10 March

Modi to inaugurate 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction on 10 March2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:31 PM IST
- The theme of the third session of NPDRR is ‘Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate’, which is aligned with the 10-Point agenda promulgated by the Prime Minister of India, to build local capacities, especially in the context of a rapidly changing disaster risk scenario in the wake of climate change, home affairs ministry said
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) on 10 March, 2023.
