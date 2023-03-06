Modi to inaugurate 3rd session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction on 10 March

“An exclusive Ministerial Session, chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, will be held after the inaugural ceremony, where ministers from centre, state and union territories will deliberate on further strengthening of disaster risk reduction systems at various levels. Over two days, the subject experts, practitioners, academicians and delegates will deliberate upon various cross cutting issues on disaster risk reduction based on the SENDAI framework and the 10-point agenda on disaster risk reduction given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister added.