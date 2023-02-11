Modi to inaugurate Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birth anniversary celebration
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on 12 February 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter then-prevalent social inequities
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on 12 February 2023 at 11 AM, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×