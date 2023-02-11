New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on 12 February 2023 at 11 AM, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on 12 February 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter then-prevalent social inequities. Arya Samaj played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education.

Prime Minister’s Office said the government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale.

“From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front," the PMO said.

One of the major objectives of celebrating the birthday of Dayanand Saraswati is to announce the positive traits of Arya Samaj in the most pleasing manner. Several people have successfully been able to mould themselves in this regard.

By celebrating Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti in a dedicated manner, people express their devotion to the ideals and principles that have been strongly advocated by him. Leading life in a selfless and honest manner is what people get to learn by knowing about the life of Dayanand Saraswati from a closer facet.