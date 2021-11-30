New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually inaugurate a thought leadership forum on fintech which will bring together policymakers, business leaders and experts to find fintech solutions for inclusive growth.

The forum will bring together leaders in policy, business, and technology to find insights into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the fintech industry for inclusive growth and to serve humanity at large, said an official statement.

The two-day event starting Friday is hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg. Indonesia, South Africa and the U.K. are partner countries in the first edition of the forum, said the statement.

The forum will focus on issues such as financial inclusiveness, fintech’s convergence with emerging areas such as spacetech, greentech and agritech to drive sustainable development and quantum computing which could impact the nature of fintech industry.

The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries. Key speakers at the forum include finance minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Aziz, finance minister of Indonesia Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s minister of creative economy Sandiaga S Uno, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, SoftBank Group Corp. chairman and chief executive officer Masayoshi Son, IBM Corporation chairman and chief executive officer Arvind Krishna and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak.

IFSCA, headquartered in Gujarat, works as a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.

