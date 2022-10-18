Modi to inaugurate Indian Urban Housing Conclave

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Indian Urban Housing Conclave-2022’, a three-day event being organised by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from 19-21 October, at Rajkot, Gujarat, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry said the event would provide a platform to all stakeholders to demonstrate their technologies as well as deliberate upon various options of technologies, materials and processes for large-scale adoption.
The conclave also aims to showcase best practices adopted by states/UTs in the successful implementation of PMAY-U along with the achievements of other urban missions of MoHUA and their roadmap/action plan for driving the economic growth and improving the quality of life of people across the country.
“Apart from PMAY-U, other Urban Missions viz. Swachh Bharat Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart Cities Mission, Urban Transport, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), SVANidhi etc. being implemented by MoHUA will participate in the event," the statement stated.
It will create enabling eco-system for further adoption by Public/Private Agencies, R&D and Technical Institutions, Construction Agencies, Developers, Contractors, Start-ups and other stakeholders. Further, beneficiaries (house owners) will have access to innovative, rapid and cost-effective construction technologies and materials for use.
It will also help devising strategies, action plan and roadmap for achieving the vision of “Future Ready Urban India" focussed on urban housing during the ‘Amrit Kaal’.
‘Indian Urban Housing Conclave’ will provide a platform to all stakeholders to demonstrate their technologies as well as deliberate upon various options of technologies, materials and processes for large scale adoption and mainstreaming in different type of housing construction suitable for different Geo-climatic regions of the country.
During the event, dialogues, thematic sessions, and roundtable discussions will be conducted with stakeholders from across the country to discuss, share and learn the progress in transforming urban landscape and to take resolve for future urban development in improving ‘Ease of Living’.
Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep S Puri, and other dignitaries from Centre and states will also grace the occasion.
